Car crashes during interstate police chase

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Tuesday morning, a police chase ended with a vehicle crashing near the Grand Mesa exit on eastbound I-70.

Around 4 a.m., a stolen vehicle was spotted on the interstate, and Mesa County Sheriff Deputies attempted to make contact with the vehicle. The driver fled and initiated a chase.

It was during the chase when the car crashed. The female driver was sent to the hospital; the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. She was the only occupant in the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.