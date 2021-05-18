Advertisement

Legacy Gymnastics Academy wins State Title for 35th consecutive year

Legacy Gymnastics and Ninja Academy well represented at States and Regionals once again
By Dave Ackert
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:34 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Slope’s very own, Legacy Gymnastics and Ninja Academy has struck gold over and over again when training our local gymnasts... 35 years in a row to be exact. They’ve won a State Title every year and have been well represented at regionals for many years.

“To know that I had a chance to win it was very cool and I’m glad I had my family to support me enough through this whole thing.” said State and Regional champ, Megan Mabee.

While Kendall Staley was able to come back from a back injury that doctors said could’ve been career ending, to win a state title. And she wasn’t alone with the success. 19 other gymnasts from legacy also won at states a year after the competition was ripped away from everyone due to Covid-19.

They won some of the most titles in a year that this gym has ever seen and that is really saying something.

