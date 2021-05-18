Lions Club honors high school student-athletes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lions Club of Grand Junction recognized eight student-athletes for their academic and athletic achievements.

A boy and a girl were chosen from each Grand Valley high school. The honor is known as the Joe Biggs Award. Biggs was a Colorado native killed in World War II. Since 1944, the Grand Junction Lions have recognized outstanding athletes with the award. Winners choose a charity to receive a $250 donation.

According to Lions Club President Shawna Grieger, the students selected “have shown outstanding qualities and have been nominated by their teachers. We’re so proud to have them today and hope they go on to greater things in the future.”

Causes selected by recipients included CASA of Mesa County, Kids Aid Colorado, and the Roice-Hurst Humane Society among others.

