Advertisement

Lions Club honors high school student-athletes

Those awarded selected charities to give donations
The event was held on May 18, 2021.
The event was held on May 18, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lions Club of Grand Junction recognized eight student-athletes for their academic and athletic achievements.

A boy and a girl were chosen from each Grand Valley high school. The honor is known as the Joe Biggs Award. Biggs was a Colorado native killed in World War II. Since 1944, the Grand Junction Lions have recognized outstanding athletes with the award. Winners choose a charity to receive a $250 donation.

According to Lions Club President Shawna Grieger, the students selected “have shown outstanding qualities and have been nominated by their teachers. We’re so proud to have them today and hope they go on to greater things in the future.”

Causes selected by recipients included CASA of Mesa County, Kids Aid Colorado, and the Roice-Hurst Humane Society among others.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following alleged assault at Grand Junction night club, no suspect identified
Car crashes during interstate police chase
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
Crime Scene graphic
Deadly assault under investigation
Wheels West Car Club
Wheels West Car Club makes a pit stop at Munchies in Fruita

Latest News

EMS week
Emergency Medical Services Week
The ceremony was held on May 18, 2021.
R-5 High School graduation held Tuesday
MARILLAC HEALTH hosting vaccine clinic at Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center
MARILLAC HEALTH hosting vaccine clinic at Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center
Driving
Tips to avoid Distracted Driving