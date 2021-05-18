Advertisement

MARILLAC HEALTH hosting vaccine clinic at Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center

Marillac Warrior Wellness
Marillac Warrior Wellness(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:50 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12 – 15-year-olds. Marillac Health is hosting a vaccine clinic tomorrow May 18th to accommodate this new age group.

The vaccine clinic will be at Central High School’ Warrior Wellness Center tomorrow May 18th from 2-6 p.m. It is open to the public by appointment only for anyone 12 years and older.

Marillac Health is working in conjunction with Mesa County Public Health in order to transfer over the Pfizer vaccines. The Pfizer is a little tricky due to the significant freezing storage temperature, so it takes a team from scheduling, storage, mixing, preparation, administration, and observation.

Marillac has been involved with vaccinating various demographics, such as rural areas with limited access and the homeless population. So Marillac is very excited to be able to begin helping students get vaccinated now that the CDC has cleared this age group for emergency use.

Getting kids vaccinated is great so they can start seeing their friends again and getting out into the community. But it’s also important so kids can stay in school.

Central High School partnered with Marillac Health to open the Warrior Wellness Center which is the Valley’s first school-based health center for students. This is the first clinic for this age group of 12-15, but anyone of any age is welcome to register.

To sign up, go to www.primarybio.com/r/marillacvaccine?registration_type=default

