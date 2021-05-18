R-5 High School graduation held Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - R-5 High School held its graduation ceremony Tuesday at Stocker Stadium.

The ceremony featured accounts of challenges overcome and recognition of student achievements. For many, R-5 provided the support necessary to graduate from high school.

According to graduate Andrea Aguilar, “So they have, like, a young parent program, and I think that’s what really supported me. They were like my support system. Even though, cause I was like a young mom, and I was worried about graduating from high school, and they were always there to like encourage me, motivate me, and be my supporters.”

Graduates like Aguilar handed flowers to family members and friends in the stands; an R-5 tradition. According to Aguilar, the R-5 community encouraged her to keep moving towards graduation in spite of challenges.

“Even though, like, it seemed hard for me to graduate, they never told me I can’t do it. They said ‘yes you can,’ and just to keep a positive attitude.”

Retiring educator Al Kreinberg was honored for his twenty-five years at R-5. According to Kreinberg, his own experiences learning at school inspired him to teach there.

“Specializing working with kids who are having trouble being successful. And, uh, probably at one time in my life I had similar challenges, so it was really, uh, the way that I gravitated in my career, toward working with those kinds of kids.”

Andrea pushed back against R-5′s reputation as a “bad kid” school. Instead, she says it is a special place. “They’ll be there to help you, and don’t hesitate if you feel like you can’t graduate from high school, just call R-5.”

Major themes from the graduation included gratitude, community, and perseverance.

