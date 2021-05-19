Advertisement

Eastbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Canyon due to vehicle fire

((MGN Image))
By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The eastbound lanes of I-70 near Glenwood Canyon are currently closed due to a fire in the area, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The closure is near mile marker 116. CDOT posted on Twitter saying the closure is due to a vehicle fire. It is unknown if the fire has spread at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

