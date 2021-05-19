Advertisement

Fruita Monument High School Class of 2021 graduates at Stocker Stadium

Fruita Monument's class of 2021 graduated on the Stocker Stadium field
Fruita Monument's class of 2021 graduated on the Stocker Stadium field(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Monument High School’s Class of 2021 graduated Tuesday night at Stocker Stadium.

It was the second night of District 51 graduations this week, with Palisade High School on Monday and R-5′s ceremony held earlier Tuesday morning. At the ceremony, students reflected on their experience adjusting to school in a COVID world, while faculty say the experience helped to further build the Fruita Monument community.

“We have had the opportunity to be with our young men and women in person every day,” Principal Todd McClaskey reflected. D51 is the largest Colorado school district to return in-person this year. “I couldn’t think of a better class of students to have by my side through a year with a lot of challenges.”

More than 400 people graduated as part of Fruita Monument’s 2021 class.

Grand Junction High school will graduate it’s class tomorrow night at Stocker Stadium, followed by Central High school on Thursday. You can watch all of those ceremonies on our app, our website, or KKCO’s sister station MeTV.

There are no capacity restrictions at any graduation.

