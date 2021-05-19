Gov. Polis announces $1,600 back to work incentive to some unemployed Coloradans

DENVER, (KKCO) - On Wednesday, Governor Polis announced new legislation that would provide an incentive of up to $1,600 to support unemployed individuals to get a job.

Dubbed the Colorado Jumpstart Incentive, the program is a “new monetary incentive program to support unemployed Coloradans as they return to work full time,” reads a press statement from the Governor’s office.

“Powering the comeback means supporting Coloradans getting back to work and our businesses as they expand,” says Governor Jared Polis. “We know that getting back to work doesn’t mean all the financial challenges Coloradans are facing just disappear, and we want to ensure that as more people are returning to the workforce, we are setting them up for success.”

To be eligible for the incentive, Colorado’s unemployed workers must have received at least one week of unemployment benefits of $25 or more between March 28, 2021, and May 16, 2021, and have verified their identities via ID.me.

A full list of eligibility requirements is posted on ColoradoUI.gov.

Eligible claimants who return to work full time in May will receive a Colorado Jumpstart incentive of $1,600. Those who return to work full time in June will receive an incentive of $1,200.

Newly employed workers must maintain full-time employment for at least eight weeks to receive the full incentive. The incentive payments are expected to be issued during July and August of 2021 and will be distributed in two installments. Claimants will become eligible for the first half of the incentive after approximately four weeks of full-time employment and will become eligible for the remaining half after approximately eight weeks.

You can view the Executive Order signed by the Governor here.

