Montrose gas station runs out of fuel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Montrose gas station ran out of unleaded regular fuel this morning leading to long lines and wait times for local drivers. The Western slope has seen some changes regarding fuel the past few weeks, mostly involving an increase in price. Much like this City Market station on S Townsend Ave in Montrose, fuel pumps are running out of regular gas and forcing consumers to pay for mid grade or premium.

Some of the pumps were up and running again just after noon. We reached out to City Market tp ask about what caused the shortage there this morning and we have yet to hear back for a statement.

