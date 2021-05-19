Public engagement for marijuana business licensing and regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is asking for resident input about marijuana businesses.

After the passing of 2A and 2B the results of the April election were to tax and regulate marijuana. Over the coming weeks and months, staff will be working with the city’s appointed and elected officials to develop the next steps regarding marijuana licensing and permitting of marijuana-related businesses. Any consideration for the adoption of local regulations will be heard at public hearings. Residents are encouraged to learn about the process.

Some of the topics included will be regarding marijuana stores, potential cultivation, and manufacturing. In regards to Palisade having the allowance for the last two years, Tamra Allen, Community Development Director for the City of Grand Junction says “We are in a well positioned place to really learn from other communities and what’s worked really well for them, what hasn’t worked from them.”

The passage of two recent ballot questions constitutes a new funding source to support enforcement and implementation related to the new marijuana-related businesses that will be coming to the community. Revenue from retail marijuana is also dedicated to build, operate and maintain the highest priorities in the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan.

To attend one or more of seven public listening sessions over the coming weeks listed below:

Session 1 – Virtual Lunch ( https://bit.ly/3y33neV ) – Wednesday, May 19 (12-1:30 p.m.)

Session 2 – In-Person Evening at Park Shelters at Riverside Park – Monday, May 24 (5:30-7 p.m.)

Session 3 – Virtual Lunch ( https://bit.ly/3eGlbVs ) – Tuesday, May 25 (12-1:30 p.m.)

Session 4 – In-Person Evening at Bookcliff Activities Center – Wednesday, May 26 (5:30-7 p.m.)

Session 5 – In-Person Evening at Lincoln Park Barn – Thursday, May 27 (5:30-7 p.m.

Session 6 – Virtual Lunch ( https://bit.ly/3ybo9ZV ) – Tuesday, June 1 (12-1:30 p.m.)

Session 7 - In-Person Evening at Eagle Rim Park – Tuesday, June 1 (5:30-7 p.m.)

City Council Workshop at City Hall – June 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.gjcity.org/MarijuanaRegulation.

