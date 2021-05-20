Advertisement

D51 and partners unveil new solar charging stations.

(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -West Middle School unveiled the new stations in the commons area between West Middle School’s two buildings. The cell phone charging station comes complete with tables and benches students can use while they charge their cell phones using power generated by the solar panels above the station.

The unique setup was created through a partnership between School District 51 and Alpine Bank, Capco LLC, High Noon Solar, Reynolds Polymer Technology, and West Star Aviation. All six organizations are members of the Environmental Leadership Program, which is a statewide environmental recognition and reward program for organizations that voluntarily go above and beyond as stewards for the environment. In addition, Western Colorado Community Foundation’s CORE (Conservation, Outdoor Recreation and Environment) Fund provided $3,000 for this project.

The charging station will be dedicated to Heidi Ragsdale, a former West Middle School teacher and proud advocate of the MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) Club for D51 middle and high school students. A plaque at the station will include a QR code that links to a video about MESA.

