Grand Junction High School Class of 2021 graduation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than 300 students graduated Wednesday night as part of Grand Junction High School’s Class of 2021.

The ceremony was held at Stocker Stadium, like most of the other District 51 graduations this week. The stands were filled to capacity, with even some overflow crowd, meaning at least 4000 people were in attendance.

One particularly exciting moment for the students was Dr. Justin Whiteford’s address. Whiteford teaches Geography and Social Studies at Grand Junction High, and not only did he dance his way up onto the stage, but began his speech by clearing off the podium with sanitizing equipment.

Superintendent of Schools Diana Sirko also addressed the students, and she spoke with us about the culmination of a year unlike any other.

“Just to be able to have a traditional graduation for our kids is so wonderful and so good for our students,” Dr. Sirko said, adding, “because GJHS is one of the oldest high schools, it has a special place in the heart of many of our community members.”

Central High School will graduate Thursday night at 6 p.m. from Stocker Stadium. We will air that ceremony live on our website, app, and Facebook pages. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on our sister station MeTV.

In addition, Grand River Academy will graduate Thursday morning at Las Colonias Park, with the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.