Large police presence near Community Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A large police presence has developed in the Community Hospital parking lot, where several Mesa County Sheriff Office and Grand Junction Police Office patrol cars can be seen.

Witnesses on scene say that the driver of a truck with a trailer came speeding into the Community Hospital parking lot with authorities in pursuit. They say that the driver of the truck was handcuffed in the parking lot.

It is unclear what led to the police chase.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.