Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday

HUGO, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is in the hospital in serious but stable condition after a reported ambush around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Lincoln County Sheriff’s office says the suspect has been located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here is our hero.... pic.twitter.com/Q93nNimUo2 — Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021

The Sheriff’s office says they got calls for a theft in progress around mile marker 386 on Highway 40/287, which is about and hour an a half northeast of Colorado Springs.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy involved is Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton. When Deputy Hutton arrived, he was reportedly ambushed and shot at several times. He then reportedly called for assistance and numerous agencies responded. Deputy Hutton was taken a metro area hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition.

Lincoln County, meet your hero! Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton was shot in an ambush style attack this morning near Limon. He is in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/4SasPp2rPi — Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021

At the time this article was written, the Sheriff’s office was unsure if the deputy was able to return fire.

Highway 40 is currently closed becuase of police activity between County Road 23 and Depee St.

Several schools in Calhan were also reportedly place on a lockout for police activity in the area which was allegedly tied to the shooting incident. Schools are now back on the normal operating schedule.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to provide more information on the incident. You can watch the full press conference below:

The suspects identity has not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

