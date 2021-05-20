Lincoln Park pool opens earlier this year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The summer season is starting to approach us, and Lincoln Park is opening the Moyer Pool this Saturday, May 22.

The pool will feature a water slide, splash pad, lap swims, public swimming, and swim lessons for kids from three months to fifteen years old.

Speaking on the importance of learning to swim, Director of Parks and Recreation Ken Sherbenou explains, “That it is a huge issue in terms of public safety. Kids learning how to swim is absolutely critical with all the canals that we have around.”

Public swimming will be open every day starting at 1:30 p.m. and admission to the pool for adults is $5. The water slide will be an additional fee of $2.50 and the splash pad is included with your admission. Season passes are available for purchase with the option of purchasing punch cards. You can view all the detailed pricing, hours of operation and register for swim lessons by visiting the website.

