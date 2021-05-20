New outdoor learning campus for Montrose students under development

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County School District is working on a new outdoor learning campus.

The facility space is adjacent to the district’s administrative building. According to the district, the space would better equip students to take advantage of the mountains and surrounding nature in the area. It would also provide a space for expanded after-school and summer activities. The school district says that such additional programming options for students are popular, and this new space would help meet demand.

According to Dr. Jessica Beller, Executive Director of Academic Services for the Montrose County School District, ”We want to be able to show them, not only can they take a walk to the park, but they can learn how to fly fish, they can learn how to ice climb, they can learn about all the features of our area, and be able to access the mountains, safely.”

The campus also wants to provide greater early childhood education opportunities and a space for non-traditional learners.

