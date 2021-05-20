State of the Valley luncheon held Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the Valley luncheon Wednesday. Valley leaders discussed a range of issues, including emerging from the pandemic. They also highlighted concerns over housing affordability in the area.

Officials from Mesa County, Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade shared their takes on moving forward regarding challenges facing the area. They did have similar concerns, especially over the past year. As the pandemic took hold in the Grand Valley, mayors and commissioners worried about municipal bottom lines as business activity and sales tax revenues were threatened. However, those at the meeting today explained that budgets and services made it through. On the other hand, warning signs over housing in the valley do have some concerned.

According to Grand Junction Mayor Pro-Tem Anna Stout, ”Whether that’s affordability of our housing, availability of our housing, and also the situation for people living in a state of homelessness. So that’s one of the things I think is high on everybody’s mind, especially as we’re emerging from the pandemic, and are looking at what our economic development looks like going forward, what are economic diversity, viability looks like.”

According to a recent study commissioned by the City of Grand Junction, wages are not keeping up with housing costs in the area. In the view of Chamber President Diane Schwenke, another concern facing the valley is the labor shortage. “In the Grand Valley, it’s all of us. It’s every industry sector is seeing a shortage in terms of workers. Um, and so, it’s not a matter of wages, it’s a matter of warm bodies.”

Not all the problems are bad, however. Another decision for local governments to make: how to spend funding they receive through the American Rescue Plan package that passed in Congress. Grand Junction is exploring options right now.

Stout explained that, “The City of Grand Junction will be receiving just over about $10 million in the ARP funds. The county is also receiving funding. So... we’re currently discussing putting together a committee to look at the best way to expend these funds.”

That committee will include various members of the Grand Junction community.

Local leaders stressed that making it through the pandemic showed that local governments were equipped to handle major changes in economic and operational circumstances. The event was able to happen with in-person attendance this year as pandemic restrictions have loosened.

