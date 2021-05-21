Appleton Elementary presented a check to grant writer Gavin Sullivan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the 2021 Grand Junction Lions’ Grant Recipient Season kickoff, Appleton Elementary presented a check Thursday of $1,000 to grant writer Gavin Sullivan.

Thanks to the success of the 92nd Annual Raffle in February, Thursday, the Grand Junction Lions Club decided to double the grant request and surprise Gavin. As he thought the grant he requested was for $500.

His passion for helping out his school inspired the club to double the pledge from $500 to $1000.

Gavin Sullivan is the youngest CBC Grant applicant the Lions Club had ever seen.

The grant will go towards much needed books for the Appleton Elementary school library as well as art supplies.

Gavin’s passion for reading fueled him to apply for the grant himself and help his school. He sure does have the heart of a lion!

