Central High School Graduating Class of 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School finished off a week of high school graduations at Stocker Stadium Thursday night.

Faculty and students reminisced about their experiences at Central over the last four years, with the most unique obstacle, COVID-19.

After a rough junior year and beginning of their senior year, the students missed many important milestones of the traditional high school experience. Many of the students were afraid they wouldn’t be able to return to school at all. So the graduates were so grateful to be able to return to school for their senior year.

Good luck to all of our Mesa County high school graduates of 2021!

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.