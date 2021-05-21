Grand Junction possible shooting investigation on 24 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person is in jail after a brief pursuit with Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday. Community Hospital was locked down briefly after the pursuit.

Deputies were called out to 24 and I Road around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. There was a report of a man who was using bear spray. There was also an indication that a firearm may have been involved. Deputies were able to locate the man in a pick up truck carrying a canoe and towing a large trailer. The suspect took off with deputies in pursuit. The suspect stopped at Community Hospital when authorities caught up with him.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. There is no word yet on what led up to the initial call to 24 and I Road. Deputies are still investigating.

