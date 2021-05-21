Grand Valley residents hold prayer event one year after George Floyd’s death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A group of Grand Valley residents gathered to pray on Friday at Handy Chapel in Grand Junction in honor of the year that has passed since the death of George Floyd. Organizers held a similar event last year shortly after Floyd’s death.

Pastor Josh McCarty of River City Church explained that, ”About a year ago, we had a gathering, and... we formed some friendships out of that gathering, and God just brought about some really fruitful conversation.”

The event’s organizers believe that Christians should engage with issues like discrimination and racism. The people who were there held hands and prayed silently for about nine minutes. That time represented the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held Floyd under his knee on the ground. Those who came together at Handy Chapel today say they wanted to take a stand for justice and demonstrate a peaceful way of expressing their concerns.

Andrew Marais, who helped spearhead the gathering, explained,“that’s how we became involved in an initiative to reach across racial divides. To start speaking with other people who look differently than us, and to just explore the way in which we can all together live out the call that Christ has in our lives.”

This year’s prayer event follows Chauvin’s conviction in the George Floyd case. Chauvin is expected to appeal that conviction. Despite the circumstances surrounding the case, some are seeing hope and positivity emerge.

Handy Chapel congregant John Paul Dickey said that, “Through this horrible, tragic events, the one really good thing that kind of forged through that was some really good friendships and alliances.”

Organizers are planning further conversations on this issue in the near future for the greater community.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.