MAJOR ACCIDENT: I-70 closed both directions near New Castle
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is advising drivers that I-70 is closed in both directions near New Castle due to a major crash.
CSP says that the closure is between mile point 105 and 109 (Canyon Creek), and it involves a semi and multiple other vehicles.
Drivers can expect an extended closure, and CSP says drivers can use Highway 6 as an alternate route.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
