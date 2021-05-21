MAJOR ACCIDENT: I-70 closed both directions near New Castle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is advising drivers that I-70 is closed in both directions near New Castle due to a major crash.

CSP says that the closure is between mile point 105 and 109 (Canyon Creek), and it involves a semi and multiple other vehicles.

Drivers can expect an extended closure, and CSP says drivers can use Highway 6 as an alternate route.

#BREAKING MAJOR CRASH: I-70 BOTH DIRECTIONS CLOSED at MP 105 (New Castle) to MP 109 (Canyon Creek). Semi crash involving multiple vehicles and extrication being conducted by @CORiverFire.



Expect extended closure of I-70, with an ALT ROUTE of HWY 6.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/fuxm41T3mj — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 21, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.