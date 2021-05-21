Advertisement

Mountain lion taken off the streets of San Francisco to be relocated

By KPIX staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A mountain lion spotted in a San Francisco neighborhood late Wednesday night has a new home.

He’s been taken to the Oakland Zoo, where he’ll be living at least temporarily.

The zoo got a very good look at the mountain lion that spent the last several days prowling around San Francisco before being picked up in Bernal Heights.

The physical exam revealed a perfectly healthy 2-year-old male. It’s males that generally wander longer distances.

The tracking device on his neck indicates he made his way up the peninsula from at least as far south as Santa Clara County.

“This young cat may not have been able to find an available patch. So he kept going north and eventually landed in San Francisco,” said Zara McDonald, director of Bay Area Puma Project.

Last time this happened was June of last year, when a mountain lion spent two days in the city before being captured in Mission Bay. It was released in San Mateo County, only to be hit by a car in Pacifica.

Likewise, the city’s latest visitor will be on his own once released in a spot that seems suitable for a mountain lion.

“Hopefully he’ll do OK. I think that’s the question these days. The size of these patches and how small and degraded do they need to be before pumas can no longer use them,” McDonald said.

She said increased sightings, thanks to more cameras, might hide the fact the population is actually shrinking.

“There are many forces against these animals surviving today. And the ones that survive, they overcome many odds,” McDonald said. “Yes, you need to be aware when you live at the urban edge; however, we are not on their menus. So these animals are not after us. They are trying to survive.”

The mountain lion will be going back to some remote, undisclosed location in Santa Clara County.

