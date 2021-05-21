National Safe Boating Week starting May 21

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday marked the start of National Safe Boating Week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging the public to stay safe this summer. As more people ventured outdoors during the pandemic, CPW says that more incidents happened as well. Last year, 34 people drowned in Colorado waters. CPW is asking boaters and anyone using any form water craft to wear life jackets. The department is also stressing the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to Travis Duncan, CPW Public Information Officer, ”We have lakes that are at high altitude that are very cold water. Last year we had a record of 34 total drownings, and I think most if not all of those were folks who did not have life jackets on. So it’s hugely important.”

CPW also asserted that those new to Colorado need to take particular care to get to know water conditions and prepare ahead of time.

