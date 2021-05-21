Advertisement

Police: One suspect in custody following standoff

By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police say that one suspect has been taken into custody following a standoff situation.

The standoff happened earlier Friday morning in an apartment unit near 2nd Street and Belford Ave.

Police say that prior to the standoff, the suspect allegedly robbed a convenience store off of 2nd and North Ave, and then fled to the apartment unit. Police say that shots were fired during the robbery. No injuries were reported, however.

The standoff forced authorities to evacuate the apartment complex, and a shelter in place was sent to nearby residents. This has since been released.

The standoff forced SWAT units to respond to the scene and forced several nearby roads to be shut off to the public. Police say that officers will begin to open up surrounding streets, but a police presence in the area will continue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

