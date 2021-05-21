Saint Mary’s Medical Center celebrates 125th anniversary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saint Mary’s Medical Center hosted their 125th anniversary at the hospital on Friday.

The celebration kicked off with a quick recap of the history of the hospital.

Saint Mary’s started off back in 1896, when nuns were in dire need of a hospital. It started off with ten wooden bed frames and now fast forward to today, the Grand Junction hospital houses 346 beds.

The celebration landed on a great week according to Gretchen Gore, Vice President of Mission Integration.

“We looked back last year and said let’s celebrate it, let’s make it big, let’s do what we normally do in a hospital week and nurses’ week, but let’s take it to the next level and really celebrate our birthday,” states Gore.

The hospital celebrates their birthday on a five-year basis according to Bryan Johnson, President of Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

Everyone who was attending the event sang happy birthday and ended off with cupcakes for everyone. The hospital continues to be the most advanced and largest medical center between Denver and Salt Lake City. To learn more about the history of Saint Mary’s Medical center, you can visit this website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.