Mental Health Awareness Month event by NAMI

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - May is Mental Health Awareness month. The nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization NAMI, which stands for The National Alliance On Mental Illness, held a fundraiser event Friday evening in Grand Junction at the Avalon Theatre.

The event featured comedians educated in mental health, musical performers, and even some dancing. Comedy really is such a great way for people to come together and share connection. Laughter really is the best medicine. All the proceeds went towards NAMI because their programs are all free.

NAMI is a peer-run group to offer support to those in need. Which means everyone has real-life experience with mental illness. The organization is a great resource and education center regardless of what you are looking for. They offer both in-person resources as well as virtual. There is no age or income criteria to get support.

One of the things NAMI encourages is when someone asks how you are, don’t always say “good.” Sometimes, tell them how you really are. Maybe it’ll spark a connection, and some healing.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, one in four adults experiences mental health problems in any given year. According to the CDC, More than 50% adults will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime such as major depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Long delays, sometimes decades, often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when individuals get help.

Every citizen and community can make a difference in helping end the stigma that has surrounded mental illness and discouraged people from getting help. Early identification and treatment can make a huge difference in successful management of mental illness and recovery. Whether it’s human connection, support, medication, counseling, therapy, or just having someone to talk to. Public education and civic activities can encourage mental health and help improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

NAMI’s next fundraiser will be a golf-themed event in August.

To get involved with NAMI Western Slope, visit their website https://namiws.org or call (970) 462-3989

