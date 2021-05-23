CMU loses another RMAC Championship at home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With one loss under their belt, CMU had o won two games against UCCS to claim the RMAC crown.

Game 1: Mavs took a 1-0 lead with an RBI single by Jordan Stubbings. Stubbings went 3-for-6, with four RBIs while Tanner Rempel snagged his eighth double of the season. Lions’ Evan Richards came up to tie the game with a solo home run. After that, offensively, it was quiet on both sides while Gage Edwards allowed five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. The Mavs were connecting with the ball but the Lions were quick defensively, covering a lot of ground. The Mavs left seven on base but in the ninth, Lions’ Michael Bennin threw into the dirt and gets away from the catcher. Chase Hamilton steals home and scores the winning run, 2-1, forcing a game two.

Game 2: Lions’ bats came alive in the first inning to take a 4-1 lead. But the Mavs answered back with four runs themselves to take a 5-4 lead. Matthew Turner went 2-5 including three runs scored and an RBI. Second-baseman, Blaine Demello left the game in the third inning injuring his knee diving for a foul ball. He made the catch but didn’t return to the game. No update has been given.

It was the fifth inning where things started to take a turn. The Mavs recycled five pitchers and walked 12 total Saturday night. Austin Lorenz gave up five runs on three hits and walked four. The Lions went on to score eight runs in the fifth and an extra five in the last two innings. Mavs fall, 18-9 and go 41-5 on the season.

