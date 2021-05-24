Advertisement

Annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Motorcycle Ride

Distinguished Gentlemen's Motorcycle Ride
Distinguished Gentlemen's Motorcycle Ride(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Motorcycle Ride took place today in Grand Junction.

The DGR for short, has locations worldwide, but the rides all happen on the same day throughout the country. The Grand Junction ride started at Sugar and Ice this morning, then went up over the Colorado National Monument, and ended at Copper Club Brewery in Fruita.

The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Motorcycle Ride organization’s purpose is to raise funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health. The charity the DGR supports is called the Movember Foundation which raises awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer and men’s suicide.

The ride is based out of Sydney, Australia and started in 2011. After gaining popularity, the organization went global a few years after that. This is the 4th year the Grand Junction chapter has hosted a ride.

Grand Junction had 17 registered riders today and raised over $1,400.00. Colorado had 284 registered riders today for rides occurring throughout the state and raised over $25,600.00. And in the country, $4,000,000.00 has been raised today for this great cause with almost 7,000 riders registered.

