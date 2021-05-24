Bulgarian national sentenced to federal prison for illegal exports

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A Bulgarian national was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Tsvetan Kanev, 49, of Sofia, Bulgaria, pleaded guilty of violating the act in March 2021. According to court documents, Kanev spoke with a U.S. manufacturer about purchasing radiation hardened integrated circuits that are commonly used in satellites. These circuits are controlled American technologies under the Export Administration Regulations, so they require a license from the U.S. Department of Commerce to export them to certain countries including Russia.

Kanev told the U.S manufacturer that the Bulgarian Academy of Science wanted the circuits but the manufacturer was suspicious of this claim and reported the situation to agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations Counter-Proliferation Investigations Center in Colorado Springs.

Homeland Security agents went undercover and offered to sell Kanev the controlled parts he wanted. The agents learned that he intended to transship the exports from Bulgaria through Finland ending in Russia. Specifically, after shipping the technology to Finland, Kanev planned to reexport them to Russia in a suitcase to avoid the documentation of their end destination. He later confirmed the end users of the controlled American technology were the Russian military and space program.

Kanev acknowledged the illegality of the transactions to undercover agents in two separate interactions. In October 2015, he transferred $234,938 to an undercover agent to purchase a clock driver and random-access memory programmable multichip modules. In December 2015, Kanev transferred another $122,323 to the agent to purchase a multiple analogue-to-digital converter. The technologies he sough are designed for aerospace applications and controlled under the U.S. Department of Commerce regulations for national security reasons.

Kanev structured payments to avoid alarming banking authorities. He completed fraudulent end user statements to deceive U.S. Customs authorities and encouraged the undercover agents to create additional fraudulent paperwork. He also paid the agents $25,172.00 and $31,550.42 to compensate them for taking risks and violating U.S. laws. All funds transferred to the agents were seized and forfeited to the United States.

The defendant was arrested in Germany in January 2020 and then extradited to Colorado.

“Because a U.S. manufacturer alerted the government to a suspicious foreign inquiry, transfers of American technology to the Russian military and space program were thwarted and this defendant was brought to justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch for the District of Colorado. “This kind of public-private partnership is key to protecting American technology and national security.”

