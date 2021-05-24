Advertisement

Excel outage causes 23,000 Mesa County residents to lose power

By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, May 23rd, at approximately 10:40pm Xcel Energy experienced a disruption in their transmission resulting in a power outage that left 23,000 Mesa County residents without power. Crews responded immediately and restored power in two hours. The occurrence was not planned and an investigation as to exactly what happened is still ongoing.

An Xcel representative states they appreciate their customers patience in the matter. Although outages are rare in Grand Junction, in the event of a future interruption Xcel offers an outages map which provides full details on expected times of restoration.

