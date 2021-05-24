Healthy and safe swimming week begins May 24th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The week before Memorial Day (May 24–30) is Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. The goal of this year’s awareness week is to maximize the health benefits of swimming while minimizing the risk of illness and injury. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.5 hours of physical activity every week, including water-based physical activity, can benefit everyone’s health. Each of us plays a role in preventing illnesses and injuries related to the water we swim, play, and relax in this summer and year-round.

Each year, Healthy and Safe Swimming Week focuses on simple steps swimmers and pool operators can take to help ensure a healthy and safe swimming experience for everyone. It focuses on the role of swimmers, aquatics and beach staff, residential pool owners, and public health officials in preventing drowning, pool chemical injuries, and outbreaks of illnesses.

The best way to protect ourselves is to keep these germs out of the water and water out of our mouths in the first place. Don’t swim if you are sick, don’t swallow water while swimming, shower before you swim, and treat your pool/hot tub water at home. When in freshwater areas, look for posted signs or other advisories from local public health authorities or outdoor recreation managers.

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) inspects all public pools and spas in Mesa County each year. MCPH encourages you to enjoy local water destinations this summer with safety in mind.

