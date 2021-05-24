Advertisement

Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater.

The show produced 205 episodes without a live audience in more than a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert’s audience, CBS said. Face masks will be optional. Staff and crew members will be tested prior to coming back to work and monitored regularly for signs of symptoms.

Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home. The show has been done from the offices at his home theater lately.

“I look forward to once again doing show for an audience I can smell and touch,” Colbert said.

“The Late Show” is the top-rated late-night entertainment show.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allergies versus COVID-19
Seasonal allergies or COVID-19?
MAJOR ACCIDENT: Eastbound I-70 closed near New Castle
Suspect being arrested following the standoff.
Police: One suspect in custody following standoff
The proposed site of the development.
Concerned residents oppose HUB at Montrose Crossing development
Shooting Investigation
Man taken into custody following possible shooting on 24 Road

Latest News

Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
A Bulgarian national sentenced to federal prison
Bulgarian national sentenced to federal prison for illegal exports
Advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases so far of the heart inflammation in...
CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens
American Wild Horse Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
American Wild Horses Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
America is emerging from the pandemic with another crisis: an explosion in gun violence.
Deadly outbreak: Several shootings across US claim victims