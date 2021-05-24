United States Marine from Delta High

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One Delta High teen graduated high school early to go to Marine bootcamp and serve his country. But came back this month to walk in his graduation last Sunday.

His name is Alexander Abila. He graduated early from Delta High in December 2020 at the age of 17 to enlist in the Marine Corps. Becoming a Marine is something Alex has dreamt of ever since he was little. So he set his sights high and persevered. He succeeded very well in bootcamp and graduated Platoon Honorman.

Coming back this month to walk in his graduation ceremony was surreal, being back in civilian life after bootcamp in San Diego.

Alex left Sunday night to go back to Camp Pendleton in California to take part in a 14 week infantry training. His overall goal is to reach the rank of Gunnery Sergeant or First Sergeant.

Alex says he always encourages his friends and peers to work hard and follow their dreams.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.