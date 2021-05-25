Advertisement

Bustang Grand Junction adds new days to its schedule

By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As of May 23, Bustang is now offering service on it’s West Line to and from Grand Junction on weekends and holidays. The West Line runs between Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Vail and Denver.

This is a great addition for residents of the Western Slope who need to travel on days other than Monday through Friday.

The new schedule now includes three roundtrips, one for each West Line route. On Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays in addition to Monday through Friday.

In addition, Bustang is back to full capacity, which is 51 passengers. However, face masks are still enforced. Hand sanitizer wipes are distributed to passengers when boarding. And busses are disinfected upon completion of each route.

To view the schedule and routes, visit https://ridebustang.com/schedules/

