Evacuations underway near Glade Park, crews responding to brush fire

(Source: Gray News)
By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Glade Park area on Tuesday morning, and authorities are now in the process of evacuating surrounding residents.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that reports indicate the fire is near the 15600 block of Holloway Lane in Glade Park, and have sent an emergency notification to roughly 70 contacts in the area, telling them to evacuate immediately to the Glade Park store.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Our team is en route to the fire.

This is a breaking development. Check back for updates.

