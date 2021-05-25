Advertisement

Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis announced Tuesday that the state of Colorado will launch five separate $1 million lottery drawings for Coloradans that have been vaccinated.

Gov. Polis says that the initiative was implemented to try to raise the incentive for Coloradans to receive a vaccine. Ohio has already launched a similar initiative, and their state has seen a clear rise in the number of people who have received a vaccine.

“Anybody who got the vaccine in Colorado, or who gets the vaccine will be an automatic participant, in not one, not two, not three, not four, but five drawings for a million dollars,” said Polis in his Tuesday press conference.

Winners will be picked on the following dates:

- June 4

- June 11

- June 18

- June 25

- July 7

We will continue to update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xcel power outage
Excel outage causes 23,000 Mesa County residents to lose power
Delta High Marine
Delta High School early graduate who became a U.S. Marine attends graduation
St. Mary's and Community Hospital are both diverting patients as of Monday.
Community Hospital and St. Mary’s are both fully staffed, diverting patients
Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Bustang adds new days to Grand Junction routes
Bustang Grand Junction adds new days to its schedule
Bustang adds new days to schedule
Bustang Services - clipped version
Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire
US 50 closed through Little Blue Creek Canyon all day Tuesday