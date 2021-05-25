Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis announced Tuesday that the state of Colorado will launch five separate $1 million lottery drawings for Coloradans that have been vaccinated.
Gov. Polis says that the initiative was implemented to try to raise the incentive for Coloradans to receive a vaccine. Ohio has already launched a similar initiative, and their state has seen a clear rise in the number of people who have received a vaccine.
“Anybody who got the vaccine in Colorado, or who gets the vaccine will be an automatic participant, in not one, not two, not three, not four, but five drawings for a million dollars,” said Polis in his Tuesday press conference.
Winners will be picked on the following dates:
- June 4
- June 11
- June 18
- June 25
- July 7
We will continue to update this story as more information is received.
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.