Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis announced Tuesday that the state of Colorado will launch five separate $1 million lottery drawings for Coloradans that have been vaccinated.

Gov. Polis says that the initiative was implemented to try to raise the incentive for Coloradans to receive a vaccine. Ohio has already launched a similar initiative, and their state has seen a clear rise in the number of people who have received a vaccine.

“Anybody who got the vaccine in Colorado, or who gets the vaccine will be an automatic participant, in not one, not two, not three, not four, but five drawings for a million dollars,” said Polis in his Tuesday press conference.

Winners will be picked on the following dates:

- June 4

- June 11

- June 18

- June 25

- July 7

