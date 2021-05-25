Mental health crisis on the Western Slope for our youth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Experts say, we as a country are going through a mental health crisis right now following the pandemic. But what about mental health in Mesa county, especially when it comes to our kids?

According to a study done by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, one of the highest suicide rates in Colorado is in Grand Junction. Mesa County along with El Paso and Pueblo counties have the highest suicide rates in the entire state. It’s the second leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 34.

One Grand Junction mother says there are not enough resources for her kids to get the mental health care they need on the Western Slope. She says her son has been seeing a psychiatrist at Mind Springs. But recently, his behavior has become violent because of a brain injury.

She says Mind Springs told her they do not offer inpatient services for kids that young, only 12 years and older. She said the mobile crisis unit has been sent out, but after an evaluation, nothing came from it.

They’ve tried going to St. Mary’s but there are no openings. She’s been told multiple times that all the beds are full due to trauma and COVID-19 cases.

She believes Grand Junction needs it’s own residential unit for children. About five years ago Grand Junction used to have an in-house service called ATU through Hilltop for youth, but it was shut down.

She says they are going to have to move to eastern Colorado where he can get the help he needs.

We talked to Mind Springs about the situation and they could only talk in general to us about the services they provide.

The Colorado Crisis Line is 1-844-493-8255.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.