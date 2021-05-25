Advertisement

Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president.

The union official, Lyn Montgomery, says it’s part of a disturbing trend of unruly passengers, and she’s appealing to the airline’s CEO to do something about it.

The union president didn’t give any details about the assault in her letter to CEO Gary Kelly, and Southwest did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 instances in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are still required by federal rule.

