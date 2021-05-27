Advertisement

2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Cowley Tigers & Flo-Dar Stingers, Practice Day 1
By Dave Ackert
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:27 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - First up, the Cowley Tigers we’re the winners of the Plains District, coming from Kansas. They have a 46-8 record and were ranked 5th in the last NJCAA D-I Baseball Rankings and happen to also be the 5th seed out of the ten team field this weekend.

Their first match-up is going to be ‘Game 5′ on Sunday 5/30 at 10 am vs the #6 Seed, and 2019 Tournament Champions, Central Arizona.

Second, the Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers hail from South Carolina. They are making their second appearance here at the JUCO World Series. The Stingers were here in 2017 but went home early without a win. JT Marr is hitting .462 with 59 RBI’s and Luke Wood has 22 Stolen Bases.

They will play the very first game of the tournament against #4 McLennan at 9 am on Saturday morning.

