Advertisement

Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf

A truck stuck in flood water
A truck stuck in flood water(Taylor Burke)
By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming sent disaster responders to provide service to people affected by recent flooding in Texas. Other volunteers will be deployed as well virtually to provide support before, during, and after the storm.

A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is 14 to 21 days. During that time, the responders will focus on the specific needs of those affected by the disaster as they move toward recovery. De Ann Steinhorst, a Colorado Red Cross Volunteer on deployment states, “The most instant impact that I see the Red Cross having, especially on this deployment is the touch that we have with those who have lost their homes. Just being there for them so they know they are not alone.”

The Red Cross has developed new policies to align with CDC safety recommendations and has created a series of virtual trainings and materials to ensure disaster responders are aware of the changes and prepared to respond to disasters.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4
Cowley Tigers 052621
2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Latest News

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
GV Task Force Meeting
Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias
People prepare for Palisade Plunge phase one opening
Phase one of Palisade plunge opens this Saturday
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe