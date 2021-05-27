Advertisement

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:54 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run until July 10.

The CVS Health announcement comes as the pace of vaccinations begins to lag nationally, and several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by July 4 and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
A truck stuck in flood water
Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf
Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4
Cowley Tigers 052621
2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Latest News

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.
CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers
Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial...
Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend
f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole
With more states easing restrictions this Memorial Day holiday, some people may be dealing with...
Society is opening again, now what? Dealing with COVID re-entry anxiety