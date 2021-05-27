Advertisement

District 51 will keep all Adaptive P.E. positions for the 2021-22 school year

By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:47 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 has decided not to eliminate three Adaptive Physical Education staff positions. The school district reconsidered their decision, which was made last month, after a parent group came to the board of education with concerns.

29 families sent a petition asking the school district to reconsider cutting those positions. They explained to the school board why Adaptive P.E. teachers are so important, making the case that they are irreplaceable for those students.

The school district says they decided to re-think any changes to Adaptive P.E. mostly because of parent feedback.

“We really felt like we needed a year to study it,” explains Dr. Diana Sirko, District 51′s Superintendent of Schools. “There was no real reason to go too quickly and maybe make some mistakes along the way.”

Jen Mendenhall helped organize the parent group. Her daughter, Codi, has cerebral palsy, and participates in many athletic activities.

Codi usually has 100 minutes of Adaptive P.E. each month, but some students did significantly less activity. The school district says insufficient P.E. hours is something they will continue to review moving forward.

“I really do think that this group that we put together really did affect change,” Mendenhall says. “They understood that we were being honest and not angry, wanting to really support them in their decision-making. I’m so proud of this parent group and how they came together, being able to reach out to the district, and the district listened.”

The parent group will continue a dialogue with the school district into next year, as D51 still plans to make a decision on those Adaptive P.E. staff positions in Spring 2022.

Dr. Sirko will ultimately have the final say, along with advisers from the special education department.

