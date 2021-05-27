Advertisement

Gas prices steadily rising ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gas prices have steadily rising across Colorado for several months, with the most recent spike coming since just last week. Colorado’s statewide average is now the highest it has been since October 2014, at $3.11.

The average in Grand Junction is sitting right around $3.15. One year ago, Grand Junction gas prices averaged just over $2. However experts say last year was an outlier in terms of recent gas numbers, with many people shuttered indoors due to the pandemic.

They also say demand for gas has increased over the last few months at a rate too fast for the supply to catch up.

“Prices are up state wide $1.15 over this time last year,” explains Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA Colorado. “As much as I hate paying more at the pump, rising gas prices tend to be the sign of a recovering economy.”

The highest gas prices in Colorado right now are around Glenwood Springs and Vail, with averages just under $3.40.

Colorado’s highest gas prices ever came in 2008, with a statewide average of $4.09. At that time, prices around Vail and Glenwood Springs were higher than $4.50.

AAA Colorado says prices will continue spiking this week and through Memorial Day weekend, with an expected decrease next week after the holiday.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
A truck stuck in flood water
Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf
Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4
Cowley Tigers 052621
2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Latest News

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
GV Task Force Meeting
Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias
People prepare for Palisade Plunge phase one opening
Phase one of Palisade plunge opens this Saturday
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe