Advertisement

Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination

By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:46 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Visit Grand Junction, the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization, is making national news.

A recent Wall Street Journal article titled “A Perfect Summer Road Trip” featured the Colorado National Monument as the lead image and highlighted the Hotel Maverick. The article ran in both print and online yielding $25,500 in online earned media value coupled with 994,600 in audience reach.

The Grand Junction area has also been prominently featured in recent travel articles in key national and regional publications including Conde Nast Traveler, Texas Monthly, and Phoenix Magazine.

“We can now study what is happening with our campaigns in real-time and we make adjustments accordingly,” explains Visit Grand Junction Director, Elizabeth Fogarty. “When marketing is treated as a science, it provides the opportunity to objectively extract and translate meaningful data, while also directly and verifiably confirming the net economic impact to the community from the advertising. We now analyze what happened, why did it happen, what will happen, and how can we make it happen – which is the ultimate goal in data modeling. Although this is a very difficult process and requires expertise in data science, the time and effort in learning this technique is worthwhile, and the results speak for themselves.”

Funded by a lodging tax paid by out-of-town guests, Visit Grand Junction executes marketing targeted toward potential visitors outside the area to promote travel and tourism to Grand Junction, thereby providing for a sustainable and consistent economy and enhanced quality of life for residents.

Visitor spending accounts for one-third of the city’s sales tax revenue, which provides funding for public safety, infrastructure, and other city services.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
A truck stuck in flood water
Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf
Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4
Cowley Tigers 052621
2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Latest News

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
GV Task Force Meeting
Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias
People prepare for Palisade Plunge phase one opening
Phase one of Palisade plunge opens this Saturday
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe