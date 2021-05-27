Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

