Last school day for Montrose County School District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday marked the last day of school for children in the Montrose County School District.

Throughout the semester, kids were lucky to be able to learn in person with all the COVID protocols in place.

Secondary students learned in a hybrid environment, which was a combination of online and in-person learning. For those doing work online, the school had a one-on-one experience between the student and the teacher which made it more focused rather than being in an online group setting.

Carrie Stephenson, Vice President of Montrose County District Schools mentioned that the screening and illness policy, along with quarantining procedures made it possible for kids to have in-person classes.

The district will also be using grant funds to create an outdoor learning center that is aimed for an August opening. Even as the semester comes to an end, some students stated that they will miss being in school.

