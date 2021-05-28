Advertisement

Military members excluded from vaccine lottery

By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado vaccine lottery is excluding residents who may have received their vaccine in other states or overseas. This will effect many military members who were vaccinated on a base or while deployed. The “in-state vaccinations only” rule also impacts people who left the state to get their vaccine when there were shortages or restrictions on who could get it.

The lottery is choosing their winners based off county vaccination records. This oversight will leave many Colorado residents out of the running. Governor Jared Polis’ office said they are aware of the problem and are working to fix this issue. They issued a statement that reads:

The Colorado Immunization Information System went online in 2007, and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense have never entered vaccination information into the system. We are working closely with them to find the best way to ensure individuals who were vaccinated through those entities are eligible for the prize.

