Phase one of Palisade plunge opens this Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Plunge is a newly developed trail that will run from up on the Grand Mesa down to the town of Palisade. The trail will offer different amenities like hiking, mountain biking and a portion for quests. The difficulty will range from intermediate to advanced and will have a 6000-foot descent.

The trail will be opening in two phases with the first phase opening this Saturday. This will include 32 miles of trial out of the 34 in total.

The second phase, which will be the upper section of the Grand Mesa, which will add on the remaining 2 miles. This portion will be opened by the end of July. To learn more about the Palisade Plunge, you can visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.