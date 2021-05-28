Advertisement

Phase one of Palisade plunge opens this Saturday

People prepare for Palisade Plunge phase one opening
People prepare for Palisade Plunge phase one opening(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Plunge is a newly developed trail that will run from up on the Grand Mesa down to the town of Palisade. The trail will offer different amenities like hiking, mountain biking and a portion for quests. The difficulty will range from intermediate to advanced and will have a 6000-foot descent.

The trail will be opening in two phases with the first phase opening this Saturday. This will include 32 miles of trial out of the 34 in total.

The second phase, which will be the upper section of the Grand Mesa, which will add on the remaining 2 miles. This portion will be opened by the end of July. To learn more about the Palisade Plunge, you can visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
A truck stuck in flood water
Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf
Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4
Cowley Tigers 052621
2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Latest News

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
GV Task Force Meeting
Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe