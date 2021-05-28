Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - May 27 was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the River Park at Las Colonias.

The park opened Memorial Day weekend of last year. But due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to properly celebrate the opening until now.

This is a big milestone for the community because the Riverfront used to be seen as a dumping ground. The revitalization began in the mid 1980s. So this celebration today is a culmination of decades of hard work.

The purpose is threefold. Protection of natural resources, which is the river. Activation of it from a recreational perspective. As well as accessibility so everyone from every walk of life can engage with the river, enjoy it, and appreciate it.

Grand Junction Parks & Rec is excited about enhancing the quality of life for it’s community. Meaning active recreation, community building, and people coming together to be healthy and active together.

The River Park was a $1.2 million project made possible to bring Grand Junction out of the dark days of it’s past and create a sense of pride in our community.

